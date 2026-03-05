North Korea's Kim Visits Naval Destroyer, Oversees Missile Test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his navy would have a "powerful offensive capability" as he visited a 5,000-ton destroyer and oversaw a missile test, state media KCNA reported Thursday.

Kim has pledged to keep modernizing the navy's fleet to boost the country's maritime power in the Pacific Ocean, citing what he called provocations by the U.S. and its allies.

"Every year during the new five-year plan period, we must build two surface warships of this class or of a higher class," Kim said at the Nampho Shipyard, referring to the new national strategy decided at the ninth Congress.

He also oversaw the test-firing of a "strategic cruise missile" launched from the vessel, KCNA said.

During a two-day trip on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kim visited the Choe Hyon, the first warship of a series of 5,000-tonne Choe Hyon-class destroyers North Korea is constructing, KCNA said.

Kim also discussed a third warship of the same class, which is being planned at the shipyard, KCNA added.

The second warship of the Choe Hyon-class destroyers suffered a failed initial launch last May, causing Kim's ire and leading to the detainment of officials involved. The warship was repaired and launched again in June, according to KCNA.

Kim said he was satisfied with the progress of the nuclear armament of his navy.