WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north korea | kim jong un | drones | test

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Oversees Drone Test

Sunday, 25 August 2024 07:40 PM EDT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a performance test of drones developed in the country, state media KCNA said on Monday.

On Saturday, Kim visited the Drone Institute of North Korea's Academy of Defence Sciences and viewed a successful test of drones correctly identifying and destroying designated targets after flying along different preset routes, KCNA said.

Kim called for the production of more suicide drones to be used in tactical infantry and special operation units, such as underwater suicide attack drones, as well as strategic reconnaissance and multipurpose attack drones, KCNA said.

Kim also called for more tests of the drones' combat application, to equip North Korean military with them as early as possible, KCNA said.

Pyongyang has ramped up its tactical warfare capabilities involving short-range missiles and heavy artillery that are aimed at striking the South, after having made dramatic advances in longer-range ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Kim also inspected the construction sites of various North Korean industrial factories on Saturday and Sunday, KCNA added.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a performance test of drones developed in the country, state media KCNA said on Monday.
north korea, kim jong un, drones, test
168
2024-40-25
Sunday, 25 August 2024 07:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved