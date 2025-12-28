NKorea's Kim Jong Un Oversees Cruise Missile Launching Drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a long-range strategic cruise missile ‍launching drill on Sunday, ‍state media KCNA said.

Kim expressed ⁠satisfaction as the cruise missiles flew along their orbit set ​above the sea west of the Korean Peninsula and hit their ‍target, KCNA said.

Kim said "checking the reliability ⁠and rapid response of the components of the DPRK's nuclear deterrent on a regular basis ... are ⁠just a ​responsible exercise," ⁠as the country "is facing various security ‍threats," using North Korea's official name, the Democratic ‌People's Republic of Korea.

Kim affirmed that North Korea would keep ⁠devoting ​all its ‍efforts to developing its nuclear combat force, KCNA ‍said.