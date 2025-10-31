NKorea: Denuclearization Is 'Pipe Dream' Before China-SKorea Summit

SEOUL, South Korea (Reuters) — North Korea said Friday that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which South Korea said will be discussed in a summit with China on Saturday, is a "pipe dream," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung are set to meet Saturday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Lee's office said on Friday that Xi and Lee will discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"The ROK is still unaware that struggling to deny the DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state and talking about its daydream of realizing the denuclearization just reveal its lack of common sense," KCNA said, using the abbreviations for Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name, and Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

"We will show with patience that denuclearization is a 'pipe dream' which can never be realized," the news agency said, citing a statement by North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho.