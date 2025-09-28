NKorea, China's Foreign Ministers Meet in Beijing

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui met with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Beijing on Sunday during her second visit to the Chinese capital in just one month, both countries' official news agencies reported.

Wang told Choe that "China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in international and regional affairs," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, using the diplomatically isolated state's full name.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is seeking a return to the world stage, analysts say. The reclusive leader traveled with Choe to Beijing in early September to attend a massive military parade that offered an unprecedented opportunity to stand beside Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons.

This weekend, Choe delivered a message from Kim that the relationship between two countries is unchanging and should develop to meet the demands of the times, North Korea's official news agency KCNA reported.

Choe said China's Xi and North Korea's Kim, at their latest summit on the sidelines of the parade, set up a basic direction and principle for the bilateral relationship that meets the needs of changing international affairs, according to KCNA.

Wang told Choe that the two communist countries should step up exchanges on governance and briefed her on the world's second-largest economy's domestic situation, the readout from Wang's ministry said.

While in Beijing, Kim told Xi that Pyongyang would keep supporting China in protecting its ally's sovereignty, according to KCNA.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers came as Xi is expected to visit South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 1 in Gyeongju.

President Donald Trump said he will meet Xi at the event.