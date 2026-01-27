North Korea Fires Missiles Into Sea Amid Talks of Limiting US Military Role

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles towards the sea on Tuesday that were likely short-range projectiles, South Korea and Japan said, as Washington and Seoul hold talks on transforming their defense posture against Pyongyang.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were launched from an area near the North's capital, Pyongyang, at around 3:50 p.m. local time (0650 GMT) towards the sea off its east coast. It said the missiles flew about 350 kilometers (217 miles).

Japan's coast guard separately said it had detected what could be ballistic missiles launched by North Korea that dropped a few minutes later. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the missiles would have no impact on Japan.

North Korea has in recent months test-launched short-range missiles and multiple-launch rockets that it has said were being developed as a key part of its tactical nuclear arsenal to protect itself from threats from the U.S. and South Korea.

Interest has grown in North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles and artillery after Pyongyang supplied them to Russia for use in battlefields in the war against Ukraine under a mutual defense pact they signed in 2024.

The launch came during a senior U.S. Defense Department official's visit to South Korea, where he discussed modernizing their military alliance as Washington seeks a more limited role in their combined defense efforts against North Korea.