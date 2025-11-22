WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nordic | baltic | ukraine | volodymyr zelenskyy | support | europe | russia

Nordic-Baltic Leaders Vow Ongoing Support for Ukraine After Call with Zelenskyy

Saturday, 22 November 2025 05:26 PM EST

Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic nations said on Saturday they had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirming their support for Kyiv and pledging to keep supplying arms while strengthening Europe's defenses to deter further Russian aggression.

In a joint statement, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden said: "Russia has so far not committed to a ceasefire or any steps leading to peace."

"Solutions that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and that will bring Ukraine and Europe greater security and stability have our full support," the statement added. The group also backed strengthening sanctions and wider economic measures against Moscow as long as the war continues.

The declaration comes as Ukraine and European allies scrambled to coordinate a response to the 28-point plan to end the war presented by the U.S. this week.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic nations said on Saturday they had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirming their support for Kyiv and pledging to keep supplying arms while strengthening Europe's defenses to deter further Russian aggression.
nordic, baltic, ukraine, volodymyr zelenskyy, support, europe, russia, war, ceasefire
135
2025-26-22
Saturday, 22 November 2025 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved