Nordic-Baltic Leaders Vow Ongoing Support for Ukraine After Call with Zelenskyy

Leaders of eight Nordic and Baltic nations said on Saturday they had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirming their support for Kyiv and pledging to keep supplying arms while strengthening Europe's defenses to deter further Russian aggression.

In a joint statement, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden said: "Russia has so far not committed to a ceasefire or any steps leading to peace."

"Solutions that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and that will bring Ukraine and Europe greater security and stability have our full support," the statement added. The group also backed strengthening sanctions and wider economic measures against Moscow as long as the war continues.

The declaration comes as Ukraine and European allies scrambled to coordinate a response to the 28-point plan to end the war presented by the U.S. this week.