France's Macron Says Still Can't Attribute Blame for Nord Stream Attacks

Emmanuel Macron (AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 07 October 2022 04:32 PM EDT

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Nordic leaders had told their European partners it was still impossible to say at this stage who was behind attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline.

Macron said France had proposed to countries with gas infrastructure in the North and Baltic Seas to launch co-ordinated operations with the French navy to secure and monitor the infrastructure.

He added that infrastructure such as pipelines, cables and satellites were points of vulnerability and needed to be reinforced in the current context of geopolitical tension.

That is one issue that will be discussed in the new forum launched in Prague, the European Political Community, which includes countries in and out of the EU, Macron said.

Meanwhile, Russia will consider its own investigation into Nord Stream pipelines' leaks as Denmark does not want Russia to be engaged in its own examination, the Russian embassy in Denmark said on its website on Friday.

It also said that refusal by Denmark to allow Russia to be part of the investigation undermines the reliability of any future results.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


