Nord Stream Suspect Starts Hunger Strike in Italy Over Prison Rights

A Ukrainian man suspected of coordinating the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines has begun a hunger strike, demanding respect for his fundamental rights in prison, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

An Italian appeals court in Bologna last month ordered that the suspect, identified only as Serhii K. under German privacy laws, should be transferred to Germany, confirming a previous ruling that it had issued last month.

However, the former Ukrainian officer is currently held in an Italian high-security prison pending a further hearing at the Court of Cassation, the top court, which is expected to take place within about a month.

"Since October 31, SK has been refusing food to demand respect for his fundamental rights," his lawyer Nicola Canestrini said in a statement.

The Ukrainian is demanding adequate nutrition, a healthy environment, dignified detention conditions and "equal treatment with other inmates regarding family visits and access to information,," Canestrini added.

The lawyer called for urgent intervention by the prison administration and the Italian Ministry of Justice "to ensure conditions consistent with constitutional and international standards."

The justice ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Serhii K was arrested in August near the Italian town of Rimini on a European investigation and arrest warrant issued by Germany in connection with the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

In a hearing in September, Canestrini said his client denied any involvement in the attacks.

The explosions largely severed Russian gas supplies to Europe, prompting a major escalation in the Ukraine conflict and squeezing energy supplies on the continent. No one has taken responsibility for the blasts and Ukraine has denied any role.