Ukrainian Detained in Poland over 2022 Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 08:01 AM EDT

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Ukrainian man suspected of being involved in causing undersea explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany in 2022 was arrested in Poland, a spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw said Tuesday.

Volodymyr Z. was detained in Pruszkow, central Poland, according to Polish radio station RMF FM, which first reported his capture. He has been transferred to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw. The man was detained on a European arrest warrant that was issued by German authorities.

A spokesperson for Germany’s federal prosecutor did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Another Ukrainian man was arrested in Italy last month in connection with the explosion on the undersea pipelines that were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


