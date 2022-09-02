×
Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 Gas to Stay Shut Until Turbine Fault Fixed

Pipe systems are seen at the industrial plant of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline, Lubmin, northeastern Germany, close to the border with Poland, on Tuesday. (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 02 September 2022 12:58 PM EDT

Russia's Gazprom said Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at Portovaya compressor station near St. Petersburg was found to have an oil leak.

It said the turbine could not operate safely until the leak was repaired, and gave no timeframe for the resumption of gas supplies via the pipeline, which had been due to return to operation early on Saturday after a three-day maintenance break.

