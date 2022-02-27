EU Member Countries to Supply Ukraine With Fighter Jets

The European Union's foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell announced on Sunday that members of the EU would supply Ukraine with fighter jets, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Borrell says that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has requested planes that his country's air force can operate. These planes are likely to be Soviet-built models, such as the MiG and Sukhoi jets.

Some EU members who were once part of the USSR-led Warsaw Pact still operate or have these models parked.