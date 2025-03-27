WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nippon | us steel | trump administration | merger

Nippon, U.S. Steel Offer Increased Investment to Close Deal

Thursday, 27 March 2025 08:35 PM EDT

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel are in active talks about a deal that would preserve their $14 billion merger and secure billions more in investments from the Japanese steelmaker into Rust Belt facilities, Semafor reported on Thursday.

In recent meetings with White House officials, Nippon has offered to increase the $2.7 billion it had previously offered to upgrade U.S. Steel factories to as much as $7 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

Nippon Steel President Tadashi Imai on Monday told reporters that Japan's biggest steelmaker and U.S. Steel will continue negotiations with the U.S. government to reach an agreement on the terms of the equity purchase and future investment plans.

In February, President Donald Trump, alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Oval Office, said that Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel would take the form of an investment instead of a purchase.

Trump also said in mid-February that he would not mind if Nippon Steel took a minority stake in U.S. Steel.

Nippon Steel, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, made a $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel in December 2023, ultimately promising billions of dollars in investment to revamp its aging infrastructure and pledging to keep its headquarters in Pittsburgh.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel are in active talks about a deal that would preserve their $14 billion merger and secure billions more in investments from the Japanese steelmaker into Rust Belt facilities, Semafor reported on Thursday.
nippon, us steel, trump administration, merger
222
2025-35-27
Thursday, 27 March 2025 08:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved