WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nigeria us military equipment

Nigeria Says US Will Deliver Outstanding Military Equipment Purchased over the past 5 Years

Friday, 23 January 2026 08:01 AM EST

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's government said Friday that the U.S. has pledged to deliver outstanding military equipment purchased by the country over the past five years.

The matériel include drones, helicopters, platforms, spare parts and support systems.

“We want Nigerians to know that this partnership (with the U.S.) is working," Information Minister Ibrahim Idris said following a meeting between a U.S. delegation and Nigerian National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

The meeting is the third high-level discussion between officials of the two countries since November, Idris said.

The meeting sought to address Nigeria's designation designation as a Country of Particular Concern, a congressional designation in the U.S. for countries responsible for religious oppression.

The diplomatic fallout has been reworked into cooperation between the two countries. On Dec. 25, the U.S. launched strikes on Nigerian soil targeting the Islamic State group in northwestern Sokoto state.

“Nigeria is acting decisively. Security agencies have clear instructions to protect communities and respond swiftly to threats,” Idris said.

Nigeria is in the grip of a complex security crisis where several armed groups are launching attacks across the country. Attacks against religious centers are common.

On Sunday, more than 150 worshippers were abducted simultaneously from three churches while services were underway in Kurmin Wali, a remote community in the northwestern state of Kaduna. The abductors are demanding 17 motorcycles as ransom from the families of hostages, residents told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Nigeria's government said Friday that the U.S. has pledged to deliver outstanding military equipment purchased by the country over the past five years. The matériel include drones, helicopters, platforms, spare parts and support systems."We want Nigerians to know that this...
nigeria us military equipment
238
2026-01-23
Friday, 23 January 2026 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved