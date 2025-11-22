WATCH TV LIVE

Number of Children Abducted in Nigerian School Attack Raised to More than 300

Saturday, 22 November 2025 04:00 AM EST

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — More than 300 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were abducted by gunmen during an attack on St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution, in north-central Nigeria’s Niger state, the Christian Association of Nigeria said Saturday, updating an earlier tally of 215 schoolchildren.

The tally was changed “after a verification exercise and a final census was carried out,” according to a statement issued by the Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, chairman of the Niger state chapter of CAN, who visited the school on Friday.

The school kidnapping in Niger state’s remote Papiri community happened four days after 25 schoolchildren were seized in similar circumstances in neighboring Kebbi state’s Maga town, which is 170 kilometers (106 miles) away.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the abductions and authorities have said tactical squads have been deployed alongside local hunters to rescue the children.

