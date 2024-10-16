WATCH TV LIVE

At Least 90 People Killed and 50 Injured after a Gasoline Tanker Explodes in Nigeria, Police Say

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 06:00 AM EDT

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — More than 90 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a gasoline tanker overturned in Nigeria and sparked an explosion as dozens of people rushed to the vehicle to scoop up the fuel, police said Wednesday.

The explosion occurred past midnight in Jigawa state after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a highway close to a university, police spokesperson Lawan Adam said.

“The residents were scooping up fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” Adam said.

