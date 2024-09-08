WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nigeria fuel truck collision

Fuel Tanker Collision in Nigeria Caused an Explosion That Killed at Least 48 People

Sunday, 08 September 2024 03:00 PM EDT

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck in Nigeria on Sunday causing an explosion that killed at least 48 people, the country’s emergency response agency said.

The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state, causing at least 50 cattle to be burned alive, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said.

Search and rescue operations were underway at the scene of the accident, Baba-Arab added.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A fuel tanker collided headon with another truck in Nigeria on Sunday causing an explosion that killed at least 48 people, the country's emergency response agency said. The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in northcentral Niger state, causing at least...
nigeria fuel truck collision
78
2024-00-08
Sunday, 08 September 2024 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved