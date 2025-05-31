Death Toll from Reaches 151 in North-central Nigeria Town Submerged in Floods, Thousands Displaced

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 151 people have now been confirmed dead after heavy rainfall unleashed flooding in a market town in north-central Nigeria, the local emergency services told The Associated Press on Saturday.

More than 3,000 people were displaced in the flooding in the town of Mokwa in Niger state, more than 180 miles (300 kilometers) west of Abuja, the capital of Africa’s most populous nation, Niger state emergency agency spokesman Ibrahim Audu Husseini said.

At least 500 households across three communities were affected in the predawn rain Friday, leaving roofs barely visible and residents waist-deep in water, Husseini added.

Communities in northern Nigeria have been experiencing prolonged dry spells worsened by climate change and excessive rainfall that leads to severe flooding during the brief wet season.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said he has directed the activation of the national emergency response center to quickly assist the state.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilized to support the state government’s efforts,” Tinubu said in a late night message. “Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of.”

Residents were mourning the dead on Saturday as some awaited news of their loved ones still unaccounted for. They also lamented the destruction caused in the town, a major meeting point where traders from the south buy beans, onions and other food from farmers in the north.

“We lost many lives, and the properties, our farm produce. Those that have their storage have lost it,” said resident Kazeem Muhammed.