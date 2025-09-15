Venezuela's Maduro Vows to Defend Against US 'Aggression'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday branded Secretary of State Marco Rubio the "lord of death and war" over his tough rhetoric on Latin American cartels and vowed to defend against Washington's "aggression."

Referring to the U.S. naval build-up in the Caribbean and the recent deadly attack on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat, Maduro told reporters that Caracas would "fully" exercise its "legitimate right to defend itself."

Tensions between longtime foes the United States and Venezuela reached new heights in recent weeks after President Donald Trump dispatched eight warships to waters near Venezuela to pressure Maduro.

The United States accuses the leftist of heading a cocaine trafficking cartel and recently doubled its bounty for his capture to $50 million. Much of the international community rejected his July 2024 reelection, with the opposition claiming widespread fraud.

Maduro accuses the United States of attempting regime change in his country.

Washington dramatically upped the ante on Sept. 2 by blowing up a speedboat with 11 people on board, which the United States claimed was smuggling drugs from Venezuela.

In an interview with Fox News during a visit to Jerusalem on Monday, Rubio defended the attack on the boat traveling in international waters, amid questions over its legality.

"We have 100% fidelity and certainty that that boat was involved in that trafficking of those drugs that ultimately were destined to reach the United States of America," Rubio said.

"What needs to start happening is some of these boats need to get blown up," Rubio said, claiming the number of boats carrying drugs to the United States had "dropped dramatically" since the missile strike.

At a press conference in Caracas, Maduro said communications with the Trump administration had broken down over the U.S. "aggression," adding his country would "confront it."

He leveled much of the blame at the hawkish Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants to the United States, who has been a vehement critic of left-wing authoritarian governments in Latin America.

Speculation has been swirling that the Trump administration could be preparing targeted strikes against Latin American drug cartels, which he has designated as terrorist organizations.

Although most of the cartels on the terrorism list are Mexican, Washington has focused its attacks on Venezuela.

Maduro said the "bomb threats" had caused a complete collapse in relations between the two countries, which broke off diplomatic ties in 2019.

In the face of the U.S. pressure, he has deployed 25,000 troops to Venezuela's border with Colombia, a transit point on the Latin American drug trafficking route, and along the Caribbean coast.

Thousands of people have also joined a civilian militia intended as backup for the military.

Over the weekend, they thronged training camps where they learned to handle and fire weapons.

"If [the United States] try to attack the homeland, the entire population will defend it!" said Jenny Rojas, a 54-year-old lawyer who was among the recruits.