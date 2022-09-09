NFL, Sports World Hold Moments of Silence for Queen Elizabeth

The NFL held a moment of silence Thursday night before its season opener at SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams, in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96.

"Today the world lost a beloved global figure with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations," an announcer told the crowd while asking it to join in remembering the queen before the Rams and Buffalo Bills opened the 2022 football season, reports The Washington Examiner.

The NFL joined with several other sports teams in the United States and England to honor the queen upon her passing, and the United Kingdom is in an official 10-day period of mourning that will conclude with her memorial service.

In Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies asked fans to join in a moment of silence to the late queen. In England, with the English Premier League's Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham United Clubs.

Moments of silence were held at the U.S. Open in New York before the women's singles semifinals started, and at Yankee Stadium, reports The New York Post.