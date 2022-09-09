×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nfl | queen elizabeth | england

NFL, Sports World Hold Moments of Silence for Queen Elizabeth

philadelphia phillies players participate in a moment of silence for queen elizabeth II
Philadelphia Phillies players participate in a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II before Thursday's Major League Baseball game. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 09 September 2022 08:35 AM EDT

The NFL held a moment of silence Thursday night before its season opener at SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams, in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96.

"Today the world lost a beloved global figure with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations," an announcer told the crowd while asking it to join in remembering the queen before the Rams and Buffalo Bills opened the 2022 football season, reports The Washington Examiner.

The NFL joined with several other sports teams in the United States and England to honor the queen upon her passing, and the United Kingdom is in an official 10-day period of mourning that will conclude with her memorial service.

In Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies asked fans to join in a moment of silence to the late queen. In England, with the English Premier League's Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham United Clubs.

Moments of silence were held at the U.S. Open in New York before the women's singles semifinals started, and at Yankee Stadium, reports The New York Post.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The NFL held a moment of silence Thursday night before its season opener at SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams, in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier in the day at the age of 96.
nfl, queen elizabeth, england
202
2022-35-09
Friday, 09 September 2022 08:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved