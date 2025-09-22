A New Zealand Woman Is Convicted of Murdering Her 2 Children and Leaving Them in Suitcases

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A jury in New Zealand on Tuesday found a woman guilty of murdering her two children and leaving their bodies in suitcases for years before they were discovered.

The verdict meant the jury at the High Court in Auckland rejected a defense of insanity made by lawyers for Hakyung Lee, who fled to South Korea after the killings before being extradited to face trial.

She was charged with killing Minu Jo, 6, and Yuna Jo, 8, in June 2018. Their remains were found inside luggage at an abandoned storage unit in Auckland in August 2022.

Lee was extradited from South Korea in November 2022. She denied the charges, with her lawyers arguing that she was insane at the time of the murders.

The children were killed seven months after Lee’s husband died from cancer.