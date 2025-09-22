WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: new zealand woman murder children suitcases south korea

A New Zealand Woman Is Convicted of Murdering Her 2 Children and Leaving Them in Suitcases

A New Zealand Woman Is Convicted of Murdering Her 2 Children and Leaving Them in Suitcases

Monday, 22 September 2025 11:00 PM EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A jury in New Zealand on Tuesday found a woman guilty of murdering her two children and leaving their bodies in suitcases for years before they were discovered.

The verdict meant the jury at the High Court in Auckland rejected a defense of insanity made by lawyers for Hakyung Lee, who fled to South Korea after the killings before being extradited to face trial.

She was charged with killing Minu Jo, 6, and Yuna Jo, 8, in June 2018. Their remains were found inside luggage at an abandoned storage unit in Auckland in August 2022.

Lee was extradited from South Korea in November 2022. She denied the charges, with her lawyers arguing that she was insane at the time of the murders.

The children were killed seven months after Lee’s husband died from cancer.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A jury in New Zealand on Tuesday found a woman guilty of murdering her two children and leaving their bodies in suitcases for years before they were discovered.The verdict meant the jury at the High Court in Auckland rejected a defense of insanity made by lawyers for...
new zealand woman murder children suitcases south korea
138
2025-00-22
Monday, 22 September 2025 11:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved