Tags: New Zealand | Politics

Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as New Zealand Prime Minister

Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as New Zealand Prime Minister

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 09:00 PM EST

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that she will not contest this year’s general elections.

Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters in Napier that Feb. 7 will be her last day as the country’s leader.

“I am not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also, when you are not. I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple,” she said.

Ardern faced a tough election campaign this year. Her liberal Labour Party won reelection two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


