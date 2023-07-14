×
Tags: netherlands stabbing police injuries leiden

3 People Were Seriously Wounded in a Stabbing at a Church-run Aid Center in the Dutch City of Leiden

Friday, 14 July 2023 08:01 AM EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Three people were seriously wounded Friday in a stabbing at a church-run center that houses several aid organizations in the Dutch university city of Leiden. Police said they were hunting for the male suspect who fled the scene.

A motive for the 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT) attack at the center, a former bakery, wasn't immediately given.

The chairman of the center, Bert Verweij, told regional broadcaster Omroep West that the wounded people were a staff member, a volunteer and a worker at one of the organizations that uses the center.

Police appealed for assistance in tracking down the suspect, but warned members of the public not to approach him. They described the man as having “dark skin, short hair and beard” and said he also had a head wound.

The center houses organizations that offer help to people including migrants and asylum-seekers.

Further details weren't immediately available. Calls to the center went unanswered.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


