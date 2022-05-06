×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Netherlands | Shooting

Shooting at Dutch Home for the Disabled Kills 2, Wounds 2

Friday, 06 May 2022 09:00 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands said Friday that two people have been killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting at a countryside home for people with disabilities on a farm near the city of Rotterdam.

Rotterdam police tweeted that “the suspect has been arrested and the firearm has been seized,” following the shootings at Molensingel, on the outskirts of Alblasserdam.

“The witnesses are being taken care of, help is being arranged for them,” police said.

Dutch media said a woman and a teenage girl were killed, and those wounded were a teenage boy and a young woman. The alleged shooter, a 38-year-old man, was known to police for minor disturbances but had no criminal record. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

First responders and a number of helicopters were out at the scene. People were urged to stay away from the area.

The farm is a haven for young people and adults, mostly with disabilities or mental illness. It's also shelter for teenagers and adults who are trying to get their lives back on track, according to its website.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Police in the Netherlands said Friday that two people have been killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting at a countryside home for people with disabilities on a farm near the city of Rotterdam.Rotterdam police tweeted that "the suspect has been arrested and the...
Netherlands,Shooting
184
2022-00-06
Friday, 06 May 2022 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved