A Man in Military Clothing Has Shot and Wounded a Person at a Dutch Teaching Hospital, Police Say

Thursday, 28 September 2023 10:01 AM EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun shot and wounded a person Thursday in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said.

Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. It wasn't immediately clear if the two shootings were linked.

Police said the shooter possibly left the scene on a motorcycle, with authorities appealing for witnesses. They later added that an arrest team was checking the Erasmus Medical Center to establish if he was still in the building.

Local media said that a large number of police, including specialized arrest teams, were at the hospital.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Thursday, 28 September 2023 10:01 AM
