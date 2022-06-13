×
No Satisfaction: Jagger Has COVID, Rolling Stones Gig off

Monday, 13 June 2022 02:00 PM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


