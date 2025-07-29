WATCH TV LIVE

Dutch Summon Israeli Ambassador, Impose Travel Ban on Ministers

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 06:49 AM EDT

The Dutch government will summon Israel's ambassador to the Netherlands to denounce the "unbearable and indefensable" situation in Gaza and has imposed travel bans on two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers, it said in a letter published late on Monday.

Israeli government ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich will no longer be allowed to enter the Netherlands, which accuses them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians and calling for an "ethnic cleansing" of the Gaza strip.

The Dutch decision follows similar moves last month by Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway.

The government said it supported the EU's recommendation to curb Israeli access to its flagship research funding program and said it would press for European trade sanctions if Israel was found to be in breach of its agreement with the European Union on increasing aid supplies. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


