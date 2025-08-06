Netanyahu Orders Cabinet Vote on Full Takeover of Gaza Strip

A discussion among members of the Israeli Security Cabinet over the government's proposed full occupation of Gaza became heated as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF's chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, sharply disagreed over the proposal, Hebrew media reported.

A statement released by the Prime Minister's Office read, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a closed security consultation that lasted about three hours, during which the Chief of Staff presented various options for continuing the military campaign in Gaza."

According to a report from Kan News public broadcaster, "The prime minister's direction is to go and conquer the Gaza Strip."

During the Cabinet meeting, Zamir told Netanyahu, "You are entering a trap in Gaza," Kan reported.

The discussion also addressed the potential expansion of fighting into areas where hostages may be held, thereby risking their lives. The IDF opposes maneuvering in these areas and suggested encircling Gaza City as an alternative. Meanwhile, several Cabinet ministers, especially Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, are calling for the capture of the city, despite the risk to the hostages in the area.

Channel 12 News reported that during the discussion, Zamir warned that the move towards occupation, which includes entering new areas where the hostages are held, "will significantly endanger their lives and cause the army to burn out."

Zamir prefers encirclement and targeted raids from positions of control to exhaust Hamas forces. Netanyahu reportedly said at the meeting that "until now, the IDF's modus operandi has not led to a deal for hostages and their release, therefore, a different action is required. Hamas will understand that it has no immunity and will reach a deal."

Zamir and Netanyahu previously clashed over Defense Minister Israel Katz's plan for a humanitarian city in Rafah, located in southern Gaza.

Zamir reportedly responded that the occupation of the Gaza Strip could take months, leading to more troop burnout. Channel 12 also reported that Zamir plans to attend Thursday's Cabinet meeting – where a vote on the issue is expected – to present his concerns about the risks to the hostages, the strain on the IDF, and potential challenges to the legitimacy of Israel's actions.

However, despite being told he could resign if he opposed the plan, Zamir reportedly stated that the IDF is prepared to carry out the Cabinet's decision.

"This proposal endangers the hostages, but the IDF is preparing to implement the decision immediately once it is made," Zamir allegedly stated.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked by reporters at the White House if he would support an Israeli plan to occupy the Gaza Strip. He declined to give a straight answer.

"Well, I don't know what the suggestion is," Trump replied. "I know that we are right there now, trying to get people fed."

After speaking about U.S. efforts to deliver more aid into Gaza, Trump said, "As far as the rest of it, I really can't say. That's going to be really up to Israel."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the IDF issued evacuation orders for the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

IDF Arabic spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee warned any residents who had not yet evacuated to do so immediately.

"Warning to everyone who has not yet evacuated the designated areas or has returned to blocks 613, 624, 625, 628, 629, 630, 631, 641, 695 – in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood," Adraee wrote. "As you have been warned, the Defense Army continues to intensify its operations westward. For your safety, evacuate immediately southward toward Al-Mawasi."

The announcement comes as the IDF continues activity in the Khan Younis area of Gaza – the hometown of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar – and a former Hamas stronghold.

During activities in Khan Younis, IDF troops from the Kfir Brigade located dozens of mortar shells, grenades, explosive devices, and other weapons that had been hidden inside a military structure.

At the same time, troops from the Armored and Combat Engineering Corps, and the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit, located and destroyed an approximately 2-kilometer-long (1.25-mile) tunnel route in southern Khan Younis.

