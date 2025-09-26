Netanyahu to UN: Israeli Intelligence Equal to 5 CIAs

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told United Nations delegates and world leaders that Israeli intelligence services may have no equal.

He relayed that a U.S. command officer heaped praise on Israel. "General George Keegan, former head of U.S. Air Force Intelligence, once said, 'If the United States had to gather on its own, the intelligence that Israel gives us, we would have to establish five CIAs.' Five CIAs."

He said the value of Israeli counter-intelligence was made clear again earlier this year. "This past June when Israel struck Iran's nuclear facilities, German Chancellor [Friedrich] Merz admitted the truth. He said Israel is doing the dirty work for all of us."

Netanyahu reminded delegates that most nations share the same battles. "You know, deep down that Israel, Israel is fighting your fight. So I want to tell you a secret behind closed doors."

The prime minister said few want to admit in public that,"Many of the leaders who publicly condemn us privately thank us. They tell me how much they value Israel's superb intelligence services that have prevented time and again, terrorist attacks in their capitals. Time and again, saving countless lives."

Netanyahu also thanked President Donald Trump for his support of Israel as the two countries face a common threat of Islamic terrorism.