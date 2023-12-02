Netanyahu Halts Qatar Talks, Citing Breach by Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has withdrawn his negotiators from Qatar, declaring an impasse in hostage talks with Hamas. The decision follows a previous weeklong cease-fire that resulted in the release of over 100 Hamas-held hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners.

"Hamas did not fulfill its part of the agreement, which included the release of all children and women, according to a list that was forwarded to Hamas and approved by it," stated the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

Despite efforts from the Biden administration, Arab allies, and some factions within the Israeli government, a longer pause to continue hostage releases was not achieved, according to The Hill.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Israel for the third time since the war began in October, blamed Hamas for the breakdown of the cease-fire deal. He also emphasized the need for Israel to consider the well-being of Gaza residents during military operations.

"The way Israel defends itself matters. It's imperative that Israel act in accordance with international humanitarian law and the laws of war, even when confronting a terrorist group that respects neither," Blinken remarked.

He further expressed the importance of Israel's commitment to protecting civilians and ensuring they receive necessary information.

"This is going to be very important going forward. It's something we're going to be looking at very closely."

As fighting resumed Saturday, the Israeli military reported striking 400 targets in Gaza, including 50 in southern Gaza, where an estimated 2 million civilians sought shelter from the war.

The Biden administration has faced mounting pressure to support an indefinite cease-fire due to significant civilian casualties. However, both the U.S. and Israeli governments have rejected calls for a long-term pause.

Since Oct. 7 and until the truce began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, more than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed. The ministry says some two-thirds of the dead are women and minors.

Some 1,200 Israelis have been killed. Many of them died during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which triggered the war.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.