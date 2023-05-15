Netanyahu Praises Israeli Military's Conduct in Gaza

Addressing his Cabinet on Sunday following the recent ceasefire with the terror group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the Israeli military and intelligence services for what he described as a flawless execution of Operation Shield and Arrow in the Gaza Strip.

“Well done,” stated the premier. “The execution was, indeed, perfect. In a total surprise and continuing initiative we took out the entire top echelon of Islamic Jihad in Gaza. We destroyed 17 Jihad command centers, killed dozens of terrorists, struck rocket and missiles stores, stopped anti-tank cells and more,” said Netanyahu.

The prime minister assessed that the Jewish state had succeeded in changing the equation in terms of military deterrence toward its enemies.

“Today, the enemies of Israel and far beyond Gaza know that even if they try to hide, we can and we are willing to reach them at any time. This recognition grew significantly stronger in Operation Shield and Arrow. We changed the equation,” stated Netanyahu.

Israel recently concluded its five-day anti-terrorism operation in Gaza. According to Israel Defense Forces, the Gaza-based terror group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fired 1,468 rockets against Israel, out of which 1,139 succeeded in crossing the border into Israel. Some 20% of PIJ’s rockets were launched and exploded inside Gaza, reportedly causing human and material damage.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system successfully intercepted 437 incoming rockets with a 95.6% success rate.

On the offensive side, the Israeli military struck some 700 terrorist targets and eliminated dozens of terrorists, including several top Islamic Jihad commanders, such as Ali Ghali who headed the terror group’s rocket division.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.