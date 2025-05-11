Netanyahu: Israel Will Bring Home All Hostages, Missing, After Soldier's Body Recovered 43 Years On

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to return all of the country's hostages and missing people, speaking at a Cabinet meeting after security forces returned the remains of an Israel Defense Forces soldier that had been missing since the 1982 First Lebanon War.

"I just returned from visiting the family of Sgt. 1st Class Tzvika Feldman, of blessed memory, an IDF Armored Corps fighter who fell in battle at Sultan Yacoub 43 years ago," said the prime minister ahead of his government's weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

"For these 43 years, Tzvika was considered missing in action, and if you remember, there were two of his comrades as well: Zechariah Baumel, of blessed memory, and Yehuda Katz. We worked for years to bring them back," he stated, noting that Katz remains unaccounted for.

"I can say that as prime minister, I approved many operations, many missions, many avenues we explored to find out what happened to them and to bring them home, as we understood they fell in battle," he said.

"I say to you today that we are also working to bring back Yehuda Katz, and all our hostages and missing. It isn't just lip service — it's a massive effort by all Israeli security and intelligence agencies," he continued.

"I especially want to thank the coordinator for the captives and missing in the Prime Minister's Office, Gal Hirsch, who is doing a wonderful job. And praise God, we did it. Now we can say: ‘They shall return from the enemy's land, and Your children shall return to their own borders,'" concluded the premier, citing from the biblical book of Jeremiah.

Fifty-nine abductees remain captive in Gaza, according to official Israel Defense Forces figures. It is believed that up to 24 of them are still alive, with heavy question marks over one Israeli and two foreign nationals.

