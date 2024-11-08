WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: netanyahu | israel | ambassador | us | yechiel leiter

Israeli PM Netanyahu Appoints New Ambassador to US

Friday, 08 November 2024 12:02 PM EST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed U.S.-born Yechiel Leiter, an official who previously served as chief of staff in the finance ministry, as the next Israeli ambassador to the United States.

"Yechiel Leiter is a highly capable diplomat, an eloquent speaker, and possesses a deep understanding of American culture and politics," Netanyahu said in a statement.

His appointment was also welcomed by Yisrael Ganz, the head of the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization representing councils of Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a territory Palestinians want as part of a future state.

Ganz said Leiter, who lives in the Gush Etzion settlement area, as "a key partner in English-language advocacy for Judea and Samaria," a name used by many Israelis for the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Leiter's appointment came three days after Donald Trump's election to a second term as U.S. president, celebrated by many Israelis because of his strong support for Israel.

As well as serving in the finance ministry, Leiter also held positions as deputy director general in the Education Ministry and acting chairman of the Israel Ports Company.

His son was killed last year in the Gaza war against Palestinian terrorist group Hamas while serving with the Israeli military.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

