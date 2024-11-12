Netanyahu to Iranian People: Your Government Fears You More Than Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday in a direct message to Iranians that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's government feared the people of Iran more than Israel.

"That’s why they spend so much time and money trying to crush your hopes and curb your dreams," he said in a video message. "Well, I say to you this: Don’t let your dreams die. I hear the whispers: Women, Life, Freedom. Zan, Zendegi, Azadi.

"Don't lose hope. And know that Israel and others in the free world stand with you," Netanyahu said.