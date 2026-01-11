WATCH TV LIVE

Rubio and Netanyahu Discuss Iran, Syria and Gaza

(AP)

Sunday, 11 January 2026 05:39 AM EST

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke over the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, a U.S. official said, ‍without providing additional details.

While the American ‍official did not mention the topics discussed in the call, Axios reported earlier ⁠that the two of them spoke about Gaza, Syria and the protests in Iran.

Iran, which ​had a 12-day war with Israel last year and whose nuclear facilities were bombed by the U.S. in June, is ‍seeing its biggest anti-government demonstrations in years.

In Gaza, a fragile ceasefire has not ⁠progressed beyond its first phase since it began in October, with Israel and Hamas accusing each other of major breaches of the deal. The two ⁠sides remain far ​apart on the ⁠more difficult steps envisaged for the next phase.

Earlier this week, ‍Israel and Syria agreed during U.S.-mediated talks in Paris to set up ‌a communication mechanism to coordinate on security and commercial issues.

Since President Donald Trump took office in ⁠January 2025, ​Netanyahu has visited ‍the United States five times to meet the Republican president while Trump visited ‍Israel in October.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


