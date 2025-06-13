WATCH TV LIVE

Bibi Addresses Iranian People

Friday, 13 June 2025 04:10 PM EDT

On Friday, as Iran and Israel were trading blows, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement aimed at the Iranian people.

Also posted to YouTube, the statement read as follows:

"To the proud people of Iran, We are in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion. The Islamic regime, which has oppressed you for almost 50 years, threatens to destroy our country, the State of Israel. The objective of Israel's operation is to thwart the Islamic regime's nuclear and ballistic missile threat to us.

"As we achieve our objective, we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom. In the past 24 hours, we have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. More is on the way.

"The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker. This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard."

It continued: "As I said yesterday and many times before, Israel's fight is not against the Iranian people. Our fight is against the murderous Islamic regime that oppresses and impoverishes you.

"The nation of Iran and the nation of Israel have been friends since the days of Cyrus the Great. The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime."

Netanyahu concluded: "Brave people of Iran, light defeats the darkness."

