Netanyahu: ICC Warrant Demands a 'Hit Job'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday slammed an International Criminal Court prosecutor's call for arrest warrants for him and another Israeli leader as a "hit job" that casts a "terrible stain" on the court.

"We are supplying now nearly half of the water of Gaza," Netanyahu told ABC News' "Good Morning America." "We supplied only 7% before the war. This is completely opposite of what he's saying. He's saying we're starving people? We have supplied half a million tons of food and medicine with 20,000 trucks.

"This guy is out to demonize Israel. He's doing a hit job."

Prosecutor Karim Khan told CNN Tuesday that the charges against Netanyahu and Gallant would include "causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies [and] deliberately targeting civilians in conflict."

Khan is seeking warrants against Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as against Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar, chief Ismail Haniyeh, and Al-Qassam Brigades armed wing head Mohammed Deif, with charges to include "extermination, murder, taking of hostages, and rape and sexual assault in detention."

Khan also said that the Israeli and Hamas leaders bear criminal responsibility for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Gaza after the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.

"We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy," Khan said in a statement, ABC News reported Tuesday. "These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day."

Netanyahu said the charges that the ICC prosecutor outlined are "fallacious" and denied that Israel is engaging in a "deliberate starvation policy" against the Palestinians.

"We have the opposite policy, to allow maximum humanitarian aid to get people out of harm's way," Netanyahu said. "Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm's way at gunpoint."

President Joe Biden said Monday that the ICC's push for arrest warrants for Israeli leaders is "outrageous" and that there is "no equivalence, none, between Israel and Hamas."