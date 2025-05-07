Netanyahu Says 21 Hostages Alive, Doubts Over 3 Others

Three Israeli hostages in Gaza previously thought to be living may be dead, leaving 21 definitely believed to be alive, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, confirming comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking at an event at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said 24 hostages were alive a week ago but the figure was now 21. He did not cite a source or provide further details.

Gal Hirsch, Israel's coordinator for hostage issues, had said in a post on X that the Palestinian militant group Hamas was holding 59 hostages of whom 24 were alive and 35 dead - figures unchanged since before Trump spoke.

Netanyahu's comments appeared to confirm the figure cited by Trump.

"We know for certain that 21 are alive — that’s not in dispute. There are three others where, unfortunately, it’s uncertain whether they're alive," Netanyahu said in filmed remarks posted on social media.

A spokesperson for a group representing hostage families said: "The headquarters again calls on the prime minister to stop the war until the return of the last abductee. This is the most urgent and important national task."

The fate of the hostages is a visceral issue for most Israelis and one that has caused increasing disquiet and division in Israeli society as the war has dragged on. A total of 251 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, according to Israeli tallies.

Most of the hostages returned alive to Israel so far were released as part of deals with Hamas during two temporary ceasefires in late 2023 and early 2025.

Since the abductions, Israel has responded with an air and ground assault on Gaza that has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health authorities there, and reduced much of the enclave to ruins.

The government says its two war aims are to destroy Hamas and release the hostages. This week it has announced an expansion of its offensive on Gaza, causing hostage families to fear this will further endanger their loved ones.