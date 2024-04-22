Netanyahu Vows to Free Hostages by Increased Pressure on Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed again on Monday, the eve of the Passover holiday, to free the remaining 133 hostages in Gaza.

“In the coming days we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages and achieve our victory,” Netanyahu stated, as the Jewish nation prepares for their Holiday of Freedom.

While the premier did not elaborate on specifics, some pundits believe that Netanyahu was hinting that the army would soon launch its much-anticipated military operation against Hamas’ last main stronghold in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, close to the Egyptian border.

The Israeli leader emphasized that international diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the hostages had failed, due to Hamas’ intransigence.

“Until now, all proposals for the release of our hostages have been rejected by Hamas outright,” Netanyahu said.

“Instead of withdrawing from its extreme positions, Hamas is counting on a rift among us. It draws encouragement from the [international] pressure being directed at the Government of Israel. As a result of this, it has only hardened its conditions for the release of our hostages.”

The prime minister added that the terror militia was “hardening its heart and refusing to let our people go,” referring to the ancient biblical holiday and the Egyptian pharaoh's refusal to release the children of Israel from slavery.

Families of the remaining hostages are warning that time is running out to save them while they are still alive. A British Daily Mail report claimed on Sunday that only 40 of the remaining hostages are still alive. If true, it would mean that some two-thirds of the remaining Israeli hostages are dead.

However, the Israeli intelligence agency, Shin Bet, rejected the report as factually inaccurate.

“The publication in question is not true and does not represent the opinion of the Shin Bet,” the agency stated. “The numbers mentioned in the article are based on the writer’s opinion only and are not based on information from the Shin Bet.”

Some, or even most, remaining hostages are believed to be held in Rafah, which is the only part of Gaza under continued full Hamas control. While Washington and other Western allies understand the military rationale behind an IDF operation, they have nevertheless opposed it due to the concentration of over 1 million Gazan civilians in the area.

However, the Israeli government has stressed that it would evacuate the civilians ahead of any military operation.

Jerusalem has argued that it cannot permit around a quarter of Hamas’ forces to survive and eventually reconstitute themselves, as a continued threat to Israel’s security. Top Hamas leaders have praised the Oct. 7 massacres of 1200 Israelis and vowed to repeat them “again and again.” Like the Iranian ayatollah regime, Hamas openly calls for the destruction of the world’s only Jewish state.

In March, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close Netanyahu adviser, vowed that Israel would defeat Hamas in Rafah, with or without international support.

“It will happen even if Israel is forced to fight alone. Even if the entire world turns on Israel, including the United States, we’re going to fight until the battle’s won,” he pledged.