Israel's Gantz: Netanyahu Agrees on Unity Government, War Cabinet

Benjamin 'Benny' Gantz, Knesset member and head of Blue and White party gives a speech earlier this year. (Sipa via AP)

Wednesday, 11 October 2023 10:05 AM EDT

A top opposition Israeli politician says he has reached an agreement to enter a wartime unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benny Gantz, a former defense minister and military chief of staff, released what he said was a joint statement with Netanyahu.

The statement said they would form a five-member “war-management” Cabinet. It will consist of Netanyahu, Gantz, current Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and two other top officials serving as “observer” members.

It said the government would not pass any legislation or decisions that are not connected to the war as long as the fighting continues. It was not immediately clear what would happen to Netanyahu’s existing government partners, a collection of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

