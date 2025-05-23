Netanyahu Accuses France, Britain and Canada of 'Emboldening' Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the leaders of France, Britain, and Canada of wanting to help the Palestinian militant group Hamas after they threatened to take "concrete action" if Israel did not stop its latest offensive in Gaza.

The criticism, echoing similar remarks from Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Thursday, was part of a fightback by the Israeli government against the increasingly heavy international pressure on it over the war in Gaza.

"You're on the wrong side of humanity and you're on the wrong side of history," Netanyahu said.

As the flow of images of destruction and hunger in Gaza has continued, fueling protests in countries across the world, Israel has struggled to turn world opinion, which has increasingly shifted against it.

"It's hard to convince at least some people, definitely on the far left in the U.S. and in some countries in Europe, that what Israel is doing is a war of defense," said former Israeli diplomat Yaki Dayan.

"But this is how it is perceived in Israel and bridging this gap is sometimes an impossible mission," he said.

Israeli officials have been particularly concerned about growing calls for European countries, including France to follow others such as Spain and Ireland, in recognizing a Palestinian state, as part of a two-state solution to resolve decades of conflict in the region.

Netanyahu argues a Palestinian state would threaten Israel and framed the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington on Tuesday by a man who allegedly shouted "Free Palestine" as a clear example of that threat.

He said "exactly the same chant" was heard during the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

"They don't want a Palestinian state. They want to destroy the Jewish state," he said in a statement on the social media platform X.

"I could never understand how this simple truth evades the leaders of France, Britain, Canada and others," he said, adding that any moves by Western countries to recognize a Palestinian state would "reward these murderers with the ultimate prize."

Instead of advancing peace, the three leaders were "emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever," he said.

AID BLOCKADE

The Israeli leader, whose government depends on far-right support, said Hamas, which issued a statement welcoming the move, had thanked French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canada's Mark Carney over what he said was their demand for an immediate end to the war.

The leaders' statement on Monday did not demand an immediate end to the war, but a halt to Israel's new military offensive on Gaza and a lifting of its restrictions on humanitarian aid. Israel had prevented aid from entering Gaza since March, before relaxing its blockade this week.

"By issuing their demand – replete with a threat of sanctions against Israel, against Israel, not Hamas – these three leaders effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power," Netanyahu said.

"And they give them hope to establish a second Palestinian state from which Hamas will again seek to destroy the Jewish state."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France, which like Britain and Canada designates Hamas as a terrorist organization, was "unwaveringly committed to Israel's security."

He said it was determined to combat antisemitism and that it was "absurd and slanderous" to accuse supporters of a two-state solution of encouraging antisemitism or Hamas.

Asked about Netanyahu's remarks, Britain's armed forces minister Luke Pollard said London stood with Israel in their right to self defense, "but that self defense must be conducted within the bounds of international humanitarian law."

"At this moment, we stand fast against terrorism, but we also want to make sure that the aid is getting into Gaza," he told Times Radio.