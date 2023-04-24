Netanyahu to Meet With DeSantis During Israel Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday said he would meet with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his trip to Israel this week.

DeSantis is set to arrive in Israel on Thursday, after making stops in Japan and South Korea. He has not released a schedule for his trip to Israel, apart from his speaking engagement at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem on April 27, where he will deliver the keynote at the “Celebrating the Faces of Israel” assembly.

Netanyahu did not indicate that such a meeting had already been scheduled, but said, “Of course, I’ll meet with everyone, why not?” when asked by host Margaret Brennan if he was willing to meet.

Brennan indicated that such a meeting would be an endorsement for DeSantis, and she also claimed that Netanyahu endorsed Gov. Mitt Romney during his presidential run.

Netanyahu countered, saying, “I’ve never endorsed any candidate for any job in America.”

He said that he also met with then-Senator Barrack Obama, before he won the presidential election.

Netanyahu claimed to meet equally with Republican and Democratic representatives in Israel, citing his recent meetings with Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Mitch McConnell. He said, “I think that the bipartisan relationship with America is vital for Israel.”

“I meet with every American representative; governor, senator, members of Congress,” Netanyahu said, adding, “I think it’s my job, and it’s important for Israel’s bipartisan support in the United States.”

While many expect DeSantis to announce his presidential candidacy soon, he has characterized this trip as a trade mission focused on several important trading partners with the state of Florida. Florida has the world’s 15th largest economy, and DeSantis has overseen important trade deals with several countries. His trips to Japan and South Korea will also include trade meetings with government and business leaders in those countries.

“This trade mission will give us the opportunity to strengthen economic relationships and continue to demonstrate Florida’s position as an economic leader,” DeSantis said about the trip.

In a note about the trip, DeSantis said bilateral trade between Florida and Israel reached $651 million in 2022.

DeSantis’ office did not confirm that a meeting between Netanyahu and DeSantis has been arranged, however, such a meeting is widely expected if DeSantis is planning to run for president.

In a statement about his trip, he said that since his election his office “strengthened the relationship between Florida and Israel through increased investment by Israeli companies in our state, fight the scourge of BDS, and being home to the fastest growing Jewish population in the United States.”

DeSantis also appeared to attack U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of the tension in Israel, saying, “At a time of unnecessarily strained relations between Jerusalem and Washington, Florida serves as a bridge between the American and Israeli people.”

DeSantis will be accompanied by Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Florida Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella. The trade team is scheduled to meet with Israeli company INSIGHTEC, which has partnered with a consortium of Florida universities to study treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.