Netanyahu Looking to Appoint Ron Dermer to His Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is considering former Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer for a post on his cabinet.

According to the Israel Hayom newspaper, Dermer has already turned down an offer to head Israel’s National Security Council. The paper said that Netanyahu would now prefer Dermer as foreign minister, but political haggling makes it likely the job will go to someone else.

Netanyahu is looking to appoint the American-born Dermer to another cabinet post. He is considering naming Dermer strategic affairs minister or regional cooperation minister. He might also create a new post for Dermer that would allow him to have a major say in Israel's foreign policy.

Dermer and Netanyahu are considered to be extremely close. The Israel Hayom said they are almost like family. The paper noted that Dermer is the only person mentioned dozens of times in Netanyahu's new autobiography.

Their relationship dates back to 2000 when Dermer served as political adviser to Netanyahu, who was finance minister, the Al-Monitor newspaper said.

It noted Netanyahu places great weight on how Dermer understands American politics.

Dermer was not welcomed in the White House during the Obama administration due, in part, to his close ties with Republican lawmakers in the U.S., Al-Monitor reported. However, he was welcomed to the Oval Office during President Donald Trump’s administration.