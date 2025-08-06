Defense Minister Defends IDF Chief in Gaza Dispute

Amid reports of significant differences of opinion between the army brass and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the future of the Gaza War, Defense Minister Israel Katz defended the IDF's chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Katz defended the army chief after a three-hour security discussion, during which Zamir presented the IDF's options for the next steps in the war, and also reportedly attacked Benjamin Netanyahu over comments made by his son Yair, implying Zamir was leading a "military coup."

Yair Netanyahu, who lives in Miami and has been known for making highly controversial statements online, harshly criticized Zamir for his reported objection to the IDF taking over the entire Gaza Strip, while blaming Katz for his appointment.

"Yes, exactly as reported – I was the one who recommended Eyal Zamir for the position of IDF Chief of Staff, and the Prime Minister and the government approved my recommendation," Katz replied on X.

"I believed that, at the crossroads the IDF faced at the time, he was the most suitable candidate to build and lead the military in facing the many security challenges ahead of us," he wrote, adding that under his leadership, "The IDF has operated with an offensive and forceful policy in Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, Gaza, and other arenas, and has led a remarkable, unprecedented, and victorious strike against Iran."

Katz noted that it is the chief of staff's "right – and duty – to express his professional position in the appropriate forums. Once decisions are made by the political leadership, the IDF will carry them out decisively and professionally – as it has done so far in all arenas – until the war's goals are achieved."

"As defense minister, entrusted by the government with oversight of the IDF, it is my responsibility to ensure these directives are carried out – and so they will be," Katz asserted.

According to Channel 12 News, Zamir brought up Yair Netanyahu's comments during the closed-door security meeting, accusing the prime minister's son of attacking him in briefings published by his office.

However, Army Radio explicitly denied reports that Yair Netanyahu's comments, a possible resignation, or the question of whether the army would follow political directives ever came up during Tuesday's discussion.

Zamir asked Prime Minister Netanyahu, "Why are you briefing against me? Why is your son posting against me?" according to Channel 12.

After clashing repeatedly over the war strategy in recent days, a source in the Prime Minister's Office told Israeli media outlets that Zamir was offered to resign if he opposed the plans.

Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly responded that Zamir "can't keep threatening to resign," while noting that his son Yair Netanyahu was an adult and making his own decisions.

Critics of the prime minister have frequently accused him of making key decisions under the undue influence of his wife and son.

After denying that these issues were discussed in the meeting, Army Radio's military correspondent Doron Kadosh wrote on his Telegram channel, "It appears that there was a flood of reports and attributed quotes this evening, many of which are largely disconnected from reality."

"What did happen? The chief of staff presented two military options for operations in Gaza and, as expected, opposed a full-scale conquest of the Strip with all that it entails," he wrote.

"He instead recommended the ‘encirclement and attrition' strategy as the preferred alternative."

