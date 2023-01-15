Local Media: Plane with 72 People Onboard Crashes in Nepal

NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger plane with 72 people onboard has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, the daily newspaper Kathmandu Post reported Sunday.

The plane was carrying a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, the newspaper reported, quoting a spokesperson for Yeti Airlines. The newspaper reported that rescue operations are underway.

Images and videos shared on Twitter showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.