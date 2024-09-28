WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nepal kathmandu floods

Flooding in Nepal's Capital Kills at Least 32 People

Saturday, 28 September 2024 06:00 AM EDT

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Flooding caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 32 people in Nepal's capital, and another 12 are missing, police said Saturday.

Rains have been pounding since Friday night and are expected to continue over the weekend. Seventeen people were also injured while 1,053 were rescued across Kathmandu.

The government had issued flood warnings across the Himalayan nation warning of a massive rainfall.

Buses were banned from travelling at night on highways and cars were discouraged from the roads. Security forces were ordered on high alert.

There were reports of landslides and flooding in other parts of the country.

Monsoon season that bring heavy rainfall began in June and generally ends by mid-September.

