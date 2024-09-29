WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nepal kathmandu floods landslides deaths

Death Toll in Nepal Flooding and Landslides Reaches at Least 100, with Dozens Still Missing

Sunday, 29 September 2024 01:00 AM EDT

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The death toll from flooding and landslides in Nepal has reached at least 100 people, with dozens still missing.

Police said the death toll hit 100 on Sunday morning, adding it was expected to rise as reports come in from villages across the mountainous country.

The weather in Nepal improved on Sunday, allowing rescue, recovery and clean-up efforts to continue.

Rescuers recovered 14 bodies overnight from two buses headed to Kathmandu that were buried in a landslide by a highway near the capital city.

