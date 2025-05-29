WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: navy | plane | south korea | crash

Navy Plane Crashes in South Korea

Thursday, 29 May 2025 07:13 AM EDT

A navy plane has crashed in the southern city of Pohang in South Korea, a local government official said on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 1:50 p.m., the official at the Pohang city government said.

Four people were on board the patrol plane which crashed in the mountains on the east coast, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing authorities.

Smoke was seen from the location where the plane appeared to have crashed, Yonhap said, citing a civilian witness. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A navy plane has crashed in the southern city of Pohang in South Korea, a local government official said on Thursday. The crash happened at around 1:50 p.m., the official at the Pohang city government said.
navy, plane, south korea, crash
79
2025-13-29
Thursday, 29 May 2025 07:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved