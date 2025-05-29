Navy Plane Crashes in South Korea

A navy plane has crashed in the southern city of Pohang in South Korea, a local government official said on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 1:50 p.m., the official at the Pohang city government said.

Four people were on board the patrol plane which crashed in the mountains on the east coast, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing authorities.

Smoke was seen from the location where the plane appeared to have crashed, Yonhap said, citing a civilian witness.