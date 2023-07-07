×
NATO Summit Unites on Kyiv's Alliance Progress: Stoltenberg

Friday, 07 July 2023 10:07 AM EDT

NATO leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of the military alliance and also unite on how to bring Kyiv closer to this goal when they meet in Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"For 500 days, Moscow has brought death and destruction to the heart of Europe," Stoltenberg told reporters in a news conference in Brussels previewing the gathering.

"Our summit will send a clear message: NATO stands united, and Russia's aggression will not pay." 

