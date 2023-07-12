×
NATO Chief: Supplying Enough Weapons to Ukraine Is Top Priority

Wednesday, 12 July 2023 07:30 AM EDT

NATO's General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said that despite ongoing talks on Ukraine's future membership status in the alliance, the most urgent task for Western allies at the moment remained to support the country's war effort against Russia.

"Of course guarantees, documents, council meetings are important but the most urgent task now is to ensure enough weapons for Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and his armed forces," Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with the Ukrainian president during a NATO summit in Vilnius.

